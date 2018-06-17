The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:27 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra exploring hyperloop to reduce Mumbai-Pune trip to 25 minutes

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 9:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

The govt is exploring the hyperloop technology to drastically cut travel time between two cities, located around 200km away from each other.

The Government of Maharashtra is exploring this transportation technology (hyperloop) for the Mumbai-Pune route with an aim to reduce the travel time between them to just 25 minutes, said the statement. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOMaharashtra)
 The Government of Maharashtra is exploring this transportation technology (hyperloop) for the Mumbai-Pune route with an aim to reduce the travel time between them to just 25 minutes, said the statement. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOMaharashtra)

Mumbai: The travel time between Mumbai and Pune, which now is around four hours, will get reduced to just 25 minutes if a high-tech transportation system being explored by the Maharashtra government is implemented.

The government is exploring the hyperloop technology to drastically cut the travel time between the two key cities, located around 200km away from each other. It has approached a US-based firm, Virgin HyperloopOne, for the modern train project.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently in the US, visited the Virgin HyperloopOne test site in Nevada and met the company's CEO and board member, Rob Lloyd, a statement from the CMO said.

The Government of Maharashtra is exploring this transportation technology (hyperloop) for the Mumbai-Pune route with an aim to reduce the travel time between them to just 25 minutes, said the statement.

Virgin HyperloopOne plans to send engineers to Pune shortly to conduct a study, it said.

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has identified a 15-km long demonstration track for hyperloop.

It is noteworthy that 70 per cent of materials and components required for hyperloop can be sourced within Maharashtra itself, the statement added.

Virgin HyperloopOne founder-chairman Richard Branson had announced a framework agreement for the project in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis during his visit to Mumbai for the `Magnetic Maharashtra' conclave held in February.

The company recently completed a pre-feasibility study for the Mumbai-Pune route.

The electric efficient hyperloop system will ease expressway congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 1,50,000 ton annually, the statement added.

Tags: mumbai-pune travel time, maharashtra government, virgin hyperloop one, devendra fadnavis, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

2

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

3

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

4

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

5

Woman claims she saw ghost of her dead dog outside living room window

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham