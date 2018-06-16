The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 09:08 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala top cop removed after daughter misbehaved with police driver

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 8:14 pm IST

Kerala cop Sudesh Kumar has not been given any new posting and has been asked to report to Police Headquarters.

The family members of driver, Gavaskar, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a complaint to him regarding the incident on Friday. (Representational Image)
  The family members of driver, Gavaskar, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a complaint to him regarding the incident on Friday. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar, whose daughter and official driver filed complaints against each other, was transferred today from his post following complaints of bad behaviour and violation of rules by him and his family members.

Sudesh Kumar, who was also the head of the Armed Police Battalion, has not been given any new posting and has been asked to report to the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, news agency PTI reported official sources saying.

Sudesh Kumar has been in the dock since Friday after allegations that his 28-year-old daughter Snigdha and wife misbehaved with the police driver, Gavaskar, of his official vehicle.

According to the police driver's complaint, Sudesh Kumar's daughter Snigdha abused and hit him with her mobile phone after he had picked the woman and her mother for a morning walk. He is now being treated at the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The family members of driver, Gavaskar, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a complaint to him regarding the incident on Friday. The chief minister assured them of strict action against the IPS officer's daughter.

After an inquiry, the chief minister's office decided to remove the officer from his post. Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera has also asked the Crime Branch to conduct an investigation.

The incident has kicked up a row as a number of policemen, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained about the ill-treatment they face from their superiors and their family members.

The Kerala Police Association has also come out against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to junior policemen by senior officers. DGP Loknath Behera has said a proper and effective inquiry will be carried out on the complaint of the police driver.

The allegation that some senior officers were misusing the camp followers and department vehicles would also be looked into and appropriate action would be taken, the DGP has said.

According to the police, non-bailable cases have been filed against the officer's daughter and the police driver. The woman has been charged for voluntarily causing hurt or obstructing the duty of a public servant, whereas the driver has been charged for use of criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.

(With inputs from PTI)

