

2 including 1 Army jawan killed in grenade blast in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 5:33 pm IST

Militants also fired at a security forces party at Lasjan on the outskirts of the city, injuring a CRPF Jawan.

The grenade blast which killed a protester took place at Brakpora village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. (Photo: Representational Image | AP)
Srinagar: A man was killed apparently in a grenade blast during one of several clashes on Saturday between protesters and security forces in Kashmir, marring Eid festivities and prayers.

Also on Friday, a 21-year-old Army jawan, Bikas Gurung, was killed when Pakistani troopers targeted a patrol party along the line of control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Militants also fired at a security forces party at Lasjan on the outskirts of the city, injuring a CRPF Jawan. Constable Dinesh Paswan has been shifted to 92 Base Hospital at Army's Badamibagh in Srinagar. The grenade blast which killed a protester took place at Brakpora village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that a hand grenade exploded resulting in the death of Sheraz Ahmad due to splinter injuries," a police spokesman said, referring to the grenade blast incident in Anantnag district.

Ahmad's right hand was severely damaged, the spokesman said. The police spokesperson said further details are awaited. One person sustained injuries in the clashes in Safakadal area of Srinagar city soon after the prayers, a police official said. Clashes between protestors and law enforcing agencies were reported from Sopore and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir, the official said, adding the situation in other parts of the Valley was peaceful so far.

Muslims from all walks of life made a beeline for Eidgahs (prayer ground) and mosques to offer Eid prayers as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramzan.

Officials said the biggest gathering was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine where thousands of faithful offered Eid prayers.

They said the second largest gathering was held at Eidgah in the old city. Big gatherings of Eid prayers were also held in Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the Kashmir Valley.

Tags: army jawan killed, kashmir clashes, grenade blast in kashmir, eid
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

