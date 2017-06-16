The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Throw eggs at me, I’ll make omelette: Babul Supriyo

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 2:31 am IST

Supriyo stated the political situation in Odisha was worse than that of West Bengal.

Babul Supriyo
 Babul Supriyo

Bhubaneswar: Union heavy industries minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday took jibes at egg-hurling activists of the Opposition Congress and BJD, saying if he was pelted eggs during his two-day Odisha trip, he would simply make omelettes out of them.

“I’m not afraid of anything. So, I will not fear if eggs are hurled at my vehicle. If anyone throws eggs at me, I will make an omelette out of them since I am purely non-vegetarian,” Mr Supriyo told reporters soon after arriving here to attend the BJP’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” programme.

“Eggs are welcome. But, would like tell them to hurl tomatoes and onions so as to make the omelette tasty,” he quip-ped. Two union ministers, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, were pelted with eggs on June 10 and 14 by the Congress and BJD activists.

The Congress workers had hurled eggs at Radha Mohan Singh protesting killing of farmers in police firing at Mandasaur in Madhya Pradesh while BJD activists targeted Mr Oram for taking the side of the Chhattisgarh government on Mahandi water row. Mr Supriyo stated the political situation in Odisha was worse than that of West Bengal. “The BJD and Congress are creating hindrances for the welfare schemes of the Centre to reach out to the beneficiaries. Funds allocated under the Centrally-sponsored schemes are siphoned off,” he added.

Tags: babul supriyo, congress, radha mohan singh
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

India thrash Bangladesh to march ICC Champions Trophy final

2

Yoga with goats craze takes off in US

3

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

4

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

5

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham