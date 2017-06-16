Throw eggs at me, I’ll make omelette: Babul Supriyo

Supriyo stated the political situation in Odisha was worse than that of West Bengal.

Bhubaneswar: Union heavy industries minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday took jibes at egg-hurling activists of the Opposition Congress and BJD, saying if he was pelted eggs during his two-day Odisha trip, he would simply make omelettes out of them.

“I’m not afraid of anything. So, I will not fear if eggs are hurled at my vehicle. If anyone throws eggs at me, I will make an omelette out of them since I am purely non-vegetarian,” Mr Supriyo told reporters soon after arriving here to attend the BJP’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” programme.

“Eggs are welcome. But, would like tell them to hurl tomatoes and onions so as to make the omelette tasty,” he quip-ped. Two union ministers, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, were pelted with eggs on June 10 and 14 by the Congress and BJD activists.

The Congress workers had hurled eggs at Radha Mohan Singh protesting killing of farmers in police firing at Mandasaur in Madhya Pradesh while BJD activists targeted Mr Oram for taking the side of the Chhattisgarh government on Mahandi water row. Mr Supriyo stated the political situation in Odisha was worse than that of West Bengal. “The BJD and Congress are creating hindrances for the welfare schemes of the Centre to reach out to the beneficiaries. Funds allocated under the Centrally-sponsored schemes are siphoned off,” he added.