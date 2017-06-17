Puducherry Assembly passes resolution to curtail powers of Kiran Bedi

Narayanasamy said the Government of India should give more power to the union territory's legislature.

Puducherry: Puducherry Assembly on Friday passed a resolution which is aimed at clipping the wings of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

With this the ongoing tension between Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy are likely to worsen.

The State Assembly adopted a resolution to amend the law to curtail the powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

"The Government of India should give more power to the legislature. A resolution in this regard has been passed in the Puducherry Assembly," Narayanasamy said.

Narayanasamy had last month openly challenged Bedi from the floor of the House during the assembly proceedings.

He had dared Bedi to prove her charges of "corruption and malpractices" in admission to post graduate courses in private medical colleges here.