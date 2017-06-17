The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 09:43 PM IST

India, All India

Puducherry Assembly passes resolution to curtail powers of Kiran Bedi

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 9:20 pm IST

Narayanasamy said the Government of India should give more power to the union territory's legislature.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)
 Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)

Puducherry: Puducherry Assembly on Friday passed a resolution which is aimed at clipping the wings of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

With this the ongoing tension between Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy are likely to worsen.

The State Assembly adopted a resolution to amend the law to curtail the powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

Narayanasamy said the Government of India should give more power to the union territory's legislature.

"The Government of India should give more power to the legislature. A resolution in this regard has been passed in the Puducherry Assembly," Narayanasamy said.

Narayanasamy had last month openly challenged Bedi from the floor of the House during the assembly proceedings.

He had dared Bedi to prove her charges of "corruption and malpractices" in admission to post graduate courses in private medical colleges here.

Tags: kiran bedi, v. narayanasamy, puducherry assembly, resolution
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

2

Delhi girl to start Mumbai's first floating restaurant

3

Goat born with no eyes and human like lips branded evil

4

US teen shakes a leg on hospital bed after heart surgery

5

Kim Kardashian slammed for darkening skin tone in latest ad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham