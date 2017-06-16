The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

Manish Sisodia questioned over corruption in AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 1:45 pm IST

Official sources said CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the allegations and is looking into the alleged role of Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: AP)
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday visited premises of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to seek clarifications in connection with a preliminary enquiry against him related to alleged irregularities in the AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign.

The agency had registered the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in January this year on the basis of a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

The CBI sources said that no search or raid was conducted at the premises of Sisodia. According to rules, no search or raid can be conducted under a PE.

It is alleged in the complaint that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote "Talk to AK" (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared for this purpose.

It is alleged that despite objections from the Principal Secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government

Official sources said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe these allegations and is looking into the alleged role of Sisodia and others.

Tags: manish sisodia, preliminary enquiry, cbi, talk to ak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kim Kardashian slammed for darkening skin tone in latest ad

2

US, Mexican brewers craft ‘very bitter’ Trump beer

3

India thrash Bangladesh to march ICC Champions Trophy final

4

Yoga with goats craze takes off in US

5

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham