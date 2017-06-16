The Asian Age | News

Judicial appointments: Minister calls for more scrutiny

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 2:17 am IST

He said discussions on matters between the government and the top judiciary cannot be divulged to the media.

 Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said more scrutiny of candidates was needed in judicial appointments.

Speaking to journalists on achievements of his ministry in the last three years, the minister refused to comment on Calcutta high court Justice C.S. Karnan, who retired on June 12, saying he won’t comment on individual matters. But he said, “The entire affair pointed to the need for “greater scrutiny and screening” while making judicial appointments.

Referring to the huge tendency of cases, the minister said he will write to Chief Justices of high courts across the country to expedite disposal of cases — both civil and criminal — pending for 10 years or more. He said he will seek to “ensure physical verification of the pending cases so as to ascertain the real pendency”.

On the finalisation of Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts, the minister said: “Work is in progress. On several issues there were discussions and consensus has been arrived at.”

He, however, refused to identify the issues that still need to be resolved before the MoP was finalised. He said discussions on matters between the government and the top judiciary cannot be divulged to the media.

He said non-finalisation of the MoP was in no way impacting judicial appointments and referred to the record 131 appointments of judges made to various High Courts in 2016. Asked if there should be more representation for dalits and tribals and other weaker sections in higher judiciary, the minister said: “There are very bright lawyers from the marginalised communities. They need to be given a chance.”

