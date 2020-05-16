Saturday, May 16, 2020 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

24 labourers killed in Uttar Pradesh after their truck collides with another truck

ANI
Published : May 16, 2020, 9:05 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2020, 9:05 am IST

According to the official, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am.

Uttar Pradesh Police at the accident spot. (ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh Police at the accident spot. (ANI)

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya on Saturday morning.

According to the official, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am. All the labourers were mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Archana Srivastava Chief Medical Officer, Auraiya said that 15 people have been referred to Saifai PGI.

"24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan," Archana told ANI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Commissioner and Inspector General Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told ANI.

"Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," Awasthi added.

Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, covid19, indian migrants, migrant crisis, coronavirus lockdown, yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust hideout, nab 5 militant associates

Stranded migrants board a truck to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Bakania bypass in Bhopal. PTI

Despite Covid-19 risk, migrant labourers prefer trucks to Shramik trains

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House. (AP)

Covid-19 crisis: Donald Trump says US will donate ventilators to India

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India near 86K mark; 2752 fatalities so far

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham