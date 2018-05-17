Swachh Bharat survey: Indore tops the list of cleanest cities in India

Jharkhand was adjudged the best-performing state in the survey followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Bhopal and Chandigarh ranked second and third respectively in the government's cleanliness survey. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indore emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh in the government's cleanliness survey.

The results of Swachh Survekshan 2018, which aims to estimate levels of cleanliness across cities in the country, were announced today by Minister of State for Housing Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

Jharkhand was adjudged the best-performing state in the survey followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Compared to the previous surveys, this year's exercise allocated substantial weightage to the feedback from citizens based on their daily experience.

Indore was the cleanest city last year as well but that survey was conducted only for around 430 cities. This time it was conducted for around 4,200 cities. The names of the worst performing cities would be announced on the day the awards would be presented, Puri said.