What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul takes on govt over 3-year anniversary

PTI
Published : May 16, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come as the BJP is organising a 'MODI Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the Centre. (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi's remarks come as the BJP is organising a 'MODI Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the Centre. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the BJP-led government at the Centre what it was celebrating after three years in power, as all it had to show for this time were "broken promises" and "non- performance".

Pointing to farmer suicides and unemployment in the country, he said the last three years were a "betrayal" of the mandate the government had received.

"Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating?" Gandhi tweeted.

"3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate," he said in another tweet.

The BJP is organising a 'MODI Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the Centre,

Modi, however, does not refer to the Prime Minister's name but stands for 'Making of Developing India'.

The festival will be kicked off by the prime minister with a series of events and a public meeting in Guwahati on May 26, and will conclude on June 15.

The celebrations are planned to be held across the country and there will be at least one event in each district.

Gandhi had earlier also attacked the government over job creation and had said it failed to deliver on its poll promise of creating 1 crore jobs a year.

He had said the youth had been let down by the government's lack of vision.

