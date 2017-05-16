The Asian Age | News

Unfazed by IT raids, Lalu says 'there are millions of Lalus in Bihar'

ANI
Published : May 16, 2017, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 6:23 pm IST

Lalu further said that the BJP lacks courage to suppress his voice and if they try to do so.

Lalu took to Twitter to slam the BJP, saying the saffron party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are trying to pressurise him, knowing that he will expose their 'lies, loot and jumlas.' (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Income Tax raids at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with him, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav asserted that he is not afraid of the onslaught against him.

Lalu took to Twitter to slam the BJP, saying the saffron party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are trying to pressurise him, knowing that he will expose their 'lies, loot and jumlas.'

Challenging the Centre to reveal the names of the 22 places raided, the former Bihar chief minister said, "At least tell which 22 places were raided, you illiterates. Lalu is not scared of BJP-backed media and government puppets."

Lalu further said that the BJP lacks courage to suppress his voice and if they try to do so, then million more Lalus will emerge all across India.

In a challenging voice, Lalu cautioned the BJP saying, "I am not scared of the BJP. There is a lot more to be done by bringing together all the parties sharing the same ideology."

Earlier today, raids were conducted by the Income Tax department at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with Lalu.

A team of about 100 tax department officials and police personnel are reportedly carrying out the raids.

As per sources, the raids are being conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs. 1,000 crore.

The searches are reportedly also being conducted at the premises of the son of RJD MP P C Gupta and few other businessmen.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is already under scanner in the fodder scam case.

