The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi okays Narmada conservation plan

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 16, 2017, 6:43 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 6:43 am IST

The PM expressed concern over conditions of rivers in the country.

PM Narendra Modi with MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Narmada Temple and Udgam Sthal in Amarkantak. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi with MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Narmada Temple and Udgam Sthal in Amarkantak. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a roadmap for the conservation of Narmada river and described it a “perfect future document”.

The PM expressed concern over conditions of rivers in the country. “Many rivers in the country are on the map, but they do not hold water,” he said.

Signing off the 148-day “Narmada Seva Yatra”, billed as the world’s longest campaign associated with a river, at the origin of Narmada at Amarkantak in Annupur district in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Modi lauded the initiative taken by the MP government to make Narmada, lifelines of MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, pollution free, saying the vision document prepared by the Shivraj Singh government to save the river from being degenerated should be shared with other states for undertaking similar efforts.

“I have seen the document. It has all details regarding what is to be done, when and by whom. In my opinion, it is the perfect document for future,” he said, while addressing people gathered on the occasion.

He described MP chief minister Mr Chouhan’s initiative to save Narmada as “unprecedented”. Earlier, Mr Modi performed puja at the point of origin of the river at Amarkantak.

The “Namami Devi Narmada Seva Yatra”, which concluded on Monday, was launched on December 11 last year from Amarkantak, covering 3,344km, traversing over 1,104 villages and towns.

Tags: narendra modi, narmada river, shivraj singh government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Union Minister Athawale adopts leopard for its upkeep

2

Rajasthan: Saddam Hussain tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama Bin Laden

3

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

4

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

5

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photoshoot with couple

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham