The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 12:53 AM IST

India, All India

Nitish Kumar praises PM Modi, sets off buzz

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 16, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 12:45 am IST

On the presidential polls, Kumar said the BJP needed to form a consensus on the next President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Patna: Amid ongoing speculation that the JD(U) and BJP could be looking at the possibility of  reuniting before the 2019 general election, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar once again slipped in some good words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He also ruled himself out as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 polls.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Mr Kumar said that was for the people to decide who had the potential to become Prime Minister, and that during the last general election the people had chosen Mr Modi. “The person in whom the people will see potential will become Prime Minister. People saw potential in Narendra Modi during the last elections, he has become the PM,” Mr Kumar said.

He pointed out that five years back, when Mr Modi was Gujarat chief minister, he was “not anywhere in the frame for the post of Prime Minister”. He then added: “But it happened because he (Modi) was capable of that, and the people of our country voted him to power.”

As for himself, Mr Kumar said: “I am the leader of a small party and I have no national ambitions.” Mr Kumar said he does “not have the capacity” to become PM.

“As a party president, I will try to expand the JD(U) in other states, but it does not mean that I will dream of the Prime Minister’s post,” said the Bihar chief minister The JD(U) chief also stuck to a middle path in the EVM controversy. While he felt elections should be held with EVMs, he also said that “all apprehensions about the use of EVMs must be cleared”. While several parties have alleged that the BJP had rigged the recent elections by tampering with EVMs, Mr Kumar said: “We have seen how elections were conducted earlier. I do not wish that time to come again.”

While Mr Kumar tacitly praised Mr Modi, he also spoke about Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 general election. Questioned on the move for a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Kumar said the Opposition parties should be united at the national level. “Like Bihar’s Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties.”

While speculation raged over the JD(U) moving closer to the BJP, reports of differences between Mr Kumar and his ally, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, continued to surface.

On the presidential polls, Mr Kumar said the BJP needed to form a consensus on the next President. “Will be good if Pranab Mukherjee becomes President again,” Mr Kumar said, and added: “But it is for the ruling party to take the initiative.” Mr Kumar had a brief meeting with the President last week at Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said.

Tags: nitish kumar, narendra modi, evms, lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Union Minister Athawale adopts leopard for its upkeep

2

Rajasthan: Saddam Hussain tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama Bin Laden

3

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

4

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

5

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photoshoot with couple

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham