The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

ICJ denies Pak plea to show Jadhav 'confession', India happy

PTI
Published : May 16, 2017, 8:48 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 9:36 am IST

Earlier, India demanded suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, fearing that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at ICJ.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, head of Pakistan's delegation and ambassador, left, and members of his delegation wait for judges to enter the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 15, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 Moazzam Ahmad Khan, head of Pakistan's delegation and ambassador, left, and members of his delegation wait for judges to enter the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 15, 2017. (Photo: AP)

The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday denied permission to Pakistan to play a purported "confessional" video of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav at a public hearing at the Hague.

To support its allegations that Jadhav was sent by India to carry out spying and espionage activities in Pakistan and was arrested from the restive Balochistan province, Pakistan delegation at the ICJ sought permission to play the purported video showing the Indian national admitting that he was a "spy".

However, the ICJ denied permission to the Pakistani side to play the video at the hearing, Indian officials in New Delhi said.

The ICJ denying permission to Pakistan to play the "confessional" video of Jadhav during the public hearing was a setback for Islamabad, India's lead attorney Harish Salve said.

Asked whether it was a setback for Pak, Salve said, "Obviously."

"If you want to show something and it helps your case if you are denied that right, it's a setback. So, in that sense, yeah! They wanted to show it and that opportunity was taken away," he told a news channel.

"They did not allow it. We objected and the court felt it was not appropriate," Salve said.

Earlier, India demanded the immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at ICJ.

On May 8, India moved the ICJ against the death penalty handed down to Jadhav by a Pakistan military court, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

On May 9, the highest court in the UN gave Jadhav a lease of life.

India, in its appeal to the ICJ, had asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy. India has denied that he has any connection with the government.

Tags: harish salve, pakistan, india, international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone can play me in my biopic: Yesteryear diva Helen

2

Union Minister Athawale adopts leopard for its upkeep

3

Rajasthan: Saddam Hussain tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama Bin Laden

4

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

5

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham