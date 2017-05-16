The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, All India

JNU student missing: Setback for Delhi police, case transferred to CBI

PTI
Published : May 16, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 2:10 pm IST

The court said the probe by the CBI would be supervised by an officer not less than the rank of a DIG.

Missing JNU student, Najeeb Ahmad (Photo: File)
  Missing JNU student, Najeeb Ahmad (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to the CBI from the police, the investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, who is missing since October 15, 2016.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Rekha Palli transferred the matter to CBI with immediate effect on a plea by the student's mother after the Delhi Police said it has no problem with such a direction.

The court said the probe by the CBI would be supervised by an officer not less than the rank of a DIG.

While transferring the matter, the court noted that the Delhi Police had implemented all directions and suggestions given by the court.

The matter will be taken up next on July 17.

Tags: jnu, high court, jnu student, suicide, cbi, investigation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Redmi 4 with 4,100 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 6,999

2

HTC U11unveiled with Edge Sense and DXOMark 90 camera

3

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

4

Moto C and C Plus budget lineup unveiled, starts at $97

5

iPhone's Siri helps man escape house explosion with few injuries

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham