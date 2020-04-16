Maharashtra, Delhi and TN top three states for corona casses in India

Thursday, Apr 16, 2020 | Last Update : 01:13 PM IST

India death toll from coronavirus reaches 414; cases mount to 12,380

People stand in a queue to collect food, distributed by volunteers during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in East Delhi. PTI photo
 People stand in a queue to collect food, distributed by volunteers during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in East Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, the ministry said in its updated data.

Nine fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Gujarat, two each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka, it added.

Of the total 414 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat at 33, Delhi at 32 and Telengana at 18.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each.

Punjab has reported 13 deaths while Karnataka have reported 12 deaths and Uttar Pradesh has 11 deaths.

West Bengal has registered seven deaths.

Four persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Wednesday evening showed at least 12,220 COVID-19 cases and 417 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 2,916, followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242.

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,023 in Rajasthan, followed by 987 in Madhya Pradesh, 766 in Gujarat and 735 in Uttar Pradesh.

Telengana has 647 cases, Andhra Pradesh 525 and Kerala 388.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 300 in Jammu and Kashmir, 279 in Karnataka, 231 in West Bengal and 205 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 186 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 70 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 35 cases. Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 33 cases each.

Jharkhand has 28 cases, Chandigarh 21 cases and Ladakh 17.

Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya, Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

The website also said a COVID-19 patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.

