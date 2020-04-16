Thursday, Apr 16, 2020 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

Corona surge in Karnataka: 34 cases in one day, 17 from Belagavi alone

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKNISHRE KARTHIK
Published : Apr 16, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2020, 3:46 pm IST

Highest number of new cases since March 8

A policeman chases away a man from a coronanvirus hot-spot in Tippu Nagar on Mysore road in Bengaluru. (DC Photo: Satish B)
 A policeman chases away a man from a coronanvirus hot-spot in Tippu Nagar on Mysore road in Bengaluru. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Bengaluru: A raft of 17 new coronavirus cases from Belagavi district sent Karnataka’s COVID-19 graph zooming up to 313 today, up 34 since the Wednesday evening’s bulletin.

Added to this, the capital city Bengaluru witnessed the death of a senior citizen due to the virus.

In addition to Belagavi’s 17, Vijayapura contributed seven to Thursday’s surge of cases. Five new cases were reported from Bengaluru, three from Mysuru and one each from Kalburgi and Gadag.

This was the highest ever spike in new cases since Karnataka recorded its first corona positive case on March 9.

The death of a senior citizen in Bengaluru, was Karnataka’s 13th corona virus fatality. He was a 66-year-old male patient who was referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. He had been on ventilator support since April 10 and died on Wednesday.

Of the 17 cases from Belagavi, 12 were contacts of two patients who had been exposed to people with travel history to New Delhi. 

The remaining five cases from Belagavi are a puzzle to health officials as they had tested negative just a week back. All the five of them have travel history to New Delhi.

All the seven cases from Vijayapura were contacts of three corona positive cases. This lot includes a child of 18 monnths. They are now undergoing treatment at a designated Covid hospital at Vijayapura. 

The three Mysuru cases take the number in that region up to 61. All three are linked to the Jubilant pharma company at Nanjangudu, which accounted for a total of 50 of the 62 cases reported there. This lot of 50 includes a cluster of 27 employees of the company and 23  of their contacts (20 from Nanjangud and 30 from Mysuru).

The five cases from Bengaluru includes one with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), a 13-year-old boy who was in contact with a positive patient and health officials are tracing the source of infection of the remaining three cases. 

A 59-year-old woman from Gadag who was a contact of an 80 year old female who succumbed to the virus has tested positive on Thursday.

The case from Kalaburgi is a 23-year-old female, she was in contact with a positive patient. She is isolated at designated hospital and treated at Kalburgi.

Tags: karnataka coronavirus, belagavi, mysusu, jubilant
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Medics submit their report after a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Lockdown is just a pause button, aggressive testing needed: Rahul Gandhi

Representational image

Waqf boards asked to strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines during Ramzan

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of a housing society during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Dharavi covid tally rises to 71

A medic collects a swab sample of an elderly woman during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur. PTI photo

India's covid figures modest for the size of population: Experts

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham