The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

Will ensure death penalty for rapists of minors, says Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 11:13 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 11:13 am IST

Kejriwal said Unnao rape case gives 'a very dangerous message' the way UP govt, CM, Centre and police tried to shield accused MLA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was speaking at Rajghat where DCW chief Swati Maliwal has been sitting on a hunger strike since Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was speaking at Rajghat where DCW chief Swati Maliwal has been sitting on a hunger strike since Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the outcry over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government would amend the law to secure death penalty for the rapists of minor girls.

While vowing to take the legislative measure during the next assembly session, Kejriwal also said he would also set up fast-track courts to complete the trial of the cases of crime against women in six months.

The chief minister, however, lamented that like Delhi government, its Vidhan Sabha too was "just a quarter of an assembly" as all bills passed by it, required the Centre's approval.

Kejriwal also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, saying a dangerous message was being relayed that if the accused belonged to the party ruling at the Centre, the entire machinery would step in to shield him.

"In the last three years, the legislations which were passed and forwarded to the Centre, none of them have been approved. We will forward even these amendments to the Centre and I appeal to the Union government to pass them so that they can be implemented for safety and speedy justice to women," he said.

Kejriwal was speaking at Rajghat where DCW chief Swati Maliwal has been sitting on a hunger strike since Friday, demanding provisions for swift capital punishment to those found guilty of raping minors.

Kejriwal also appealed to the Delhi High Court to provide him the number of fast-track courts and judges needed for the completion of trial of all cases of crime against women within six months and promised to provide the requisite fund for the purpose.

"We want women safe," he said, adding he had also written to the high court in this regard in the past.

“We will bring amendments in the IPC and CrPC during the next assembly session to ensure death penalty for those found guilty of raping minors and (set up) fast track courts so that trials get over in six months," he said.

"As CM, I am worried about the safety of women in Delhi. As an Indian, I am worried about the safety of women in my country. I am participating in this protest today to demand a system, which ensures their safety," he said.

Referring to the Unnao rape case involving a BJP MLA as the key accused, Kejriwal said no FIR was registered for several months in the case and "leave aside arresting the culprits, the victim's father was arrested and murdered in custody."

Attacking the BJP, he said it gives "a very dangerous message" the way the entire UP government, the chief minister, the Centre and the police tried to shield the accused MLA.

"It gives a very dangerous message that if a BJP MLA rapes someone, nothing will happen to him," he said.

Referring to the Kathua episode to further attack the BJP, he said a holy place of worship has been "defiled" and "what a shame" it was that they call themselves "Hindus."

He said two BJP ministers of the state even participated in demonstrations and protests held in support of the culprits.

"We and the entire country are ashamed.... This political patronage is dangerous."

The chief minister also urged citizens to take a day off and support the DCW chief in her indefinite hunger strike at Rajghat.

"It is not her cause. She is fighting for the safety of women in my family and your family. I am going there to participate, not to offer support for her cause. You should also take a day off from your work and participate. Everyone should participate," he tweeted.

Maliwal again attacked the Prime Minister, saying she did not expect only speeches on social values from the prime ministers but what she wanted was the real action, concrete steps to ensure women's safety.

"I have great respect for the prime minister. And if Prime Minister can implement demonetisation within single night then, of course, he can give system to the country to ensure women's safety," she said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal again reiterated her statement that she would not break her fast until PM gave a proper system to country to prevent rapes.

CPI national Secretary Atul Anjan also reached at the hunger-strike venue to extend his support to Maliwal.

People from transgender community too reached there to express solidarity with Maliwal.

Tags: delhi chief minister, arvind kejriwal, unnao rape case, kathua rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

2

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

3

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

4

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

5

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham