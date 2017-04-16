Praneeth stuns Srikanth to clinch Singapore Super Series title

Praneeth prevailed 17-21 21-17 21-12 in a 54-minute contest, which was the first all-Indian Super Series final in the history of the game.

Singapore: B Sai Praneeth upstaged compatriot K Srikanth to clinch the Singapore Open men's singles title, his maiden Super Series trophy, in Singapore on Sunday.

Praneeth prevailed 17-21 21-17 21-12 in a 54-minute contest, which was the first all-Indian Super Series final in the history of the game.

The two players dished out an engaging opening game before Praneeth staged a remarkable comeback to dominate the proceedings and emerge a comfortable victor.

Before Sunday, only three nations - China, Indonesia and Denmark - had two of their shuttlers playing in finals of a Super Series event.