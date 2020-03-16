Monday, Mar 16, 2020 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

Covid19: Protests in Delhi banned, says Kejriwal

PTI
No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi has been witnessing sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia against the new citizenship law for over 90 days. The women of Shaheen Bagh had said the protesters were being provided with masks and hand sanitisers and there was no need to be scared of coronavirus.

The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March end, the chief minister said at a press conference.

“No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too,” he said.

There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said.

All auto-rickshaws and taxis will be disinfected for free to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, he said, adding the government will also examine the feasibility of thermal screening of the passengers in the Delhi Metro.

“Of the seven people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, four are still recovering,” Kejriwal said.

“We have arranged sufficient beds if cases increase and hospitalisation is needed. Quarantine facilities have been set up at three hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox, IBIS,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi government last week ordered closure of cinema halls, schools, universities and swimming pools till March 31.

