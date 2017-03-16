‘Poll hero’ PM Modi gets a rousing welcome in Lok Sabha

In Punjab, the Congress has got absolute majority.

New Delhi: A grand welcome was accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday by members in Lok Sabha as he entered the House for the first time after the Assembly elections in the five states.

Moments after the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, the Prime Minister entered the House and all the members in the treasury benches stood up and greeted him by thumping of desks, forcing TDP member Kesineni Nani to pause while asking a question during the Question Hour.

The thumping of desks continued for some time even after Mr Modi took his seat. The House also reverberated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” raised by some BJP members.

Apart from BJP MPs, even Biju Janata Dal member Baijayant Panda was also seen thumping the desk. Mr Modi was also greeted by TRS leader Jithender Reddy who crossed over to his seat to shake hands with him.

The Prime Minister left the House after 10 minutes. Among the five states, where elections were held, BJP secured two-third majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and is forming governments in Goa and Manipur with the help of smaller parties and Independents.

In Punjab, the Congress has got absolute majority. The PM, meanwhile, congratulated Biren Singh on Wednesday after he was sworn in as chief minister of Manipur.

“Congratulations to Shri N Biren Singh and his team on taking oath. I am sure this team will work tirelessly towards Manipur’s development,” Mr Modi tweeted.