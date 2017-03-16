The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017

India, All India

Parrikar to present Goa budget on March 24

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 9:02 am IST

The Goa chief minister said stabilisation of state economy would be the priority of the budget.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he would present budget in its Legislative Assembly on March 24, which he said would indicate the "mind" of the BJP-led coalition government.

Parrikar, who took oath as chief minister for the fourth time on Wednesday, also expressed confidence of winning the floor test in the House, scheduled on Thursday.

"The session to be held tomorrow (for holding of the floor test) would be adjourned till March 23. On the first day (March 23), the Governor will address the Assembly and the next day (March 24), I will present the budget," Parrikar told PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislator Siddharth Kuncolienkar was sworn in on Wednesday as the protem Speaker for the session.

Parrikar said stabilisation of state economy would be the priority of the budget.

The BJP stalwart heads the disparate coalition comprising the members of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents, apart from members of the BJP.

"It would be a document-based budget which will have more of figures and less of speech. We will also consider impact of GST on the state's finances," the CM said. Parrikar said he would consult the alliance partners while preparing the budget.

"We have very less time but still we will manage," he said, adding the budget would "indicate the mind of the BJP-led alliance government."

After taking charge as chief minister today, Parrikar held a series of budget-related meetings with the officials concerned.

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered BJP to prove majority on floor of the House on March 16.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha had on Sunday asked Parrikar to prove majority within fifteen days, after he staked claim to form government following a fractured verdict in which the Congress emerged the single largest party with 17 seats.

Apart from 13 MLAs of its own, the saffron party has the support of nine legislators--three each of MGP and GFP, and as many Independents.

Tags: goa assembly, budget, manohar parrikar, floor test, mridula sinha
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

