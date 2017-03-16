The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

India, All India

'Did I get you transferred here for this?': Azam Khan snaps at UP officer

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 8:10 pm IST

Scolding the official, the senior SP leader said that if he had fallen on the muddy path, it would have created a scene.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan allegedly gave a tongue lashing to a UP government officer on whose order his car was stopped from entering Rampur Mandi, forcing him to walk on a muddy stretch to collect his election victory certificate.

Rampur district administration officials said that the incident took place on March 11, the day of counting of votes when Khan, who won from Rampur seat, went to collect his certificate from the returning officer.

Khan was not immediately available for comment.

The SP leader had allegedly fumed publicly at the officer, SDM Rampur Sadar Abhay Kumar, for asking his staff to stop his car. The outburst however was captured on mobile phone camera and soon went viral.

The SP leader told the officer that he should not forget that he was still the "elected leader" of the constituency and continued to be a minister till the formation of a new government and can even take action.

Referring to the path, Azam berated the officer, "try walking on that stretch. It is a matter of shame, that there is so much of dirt and filth in the mandi. So much of mud is present everywhere".

Scolding the official, the senior SP leader said that if he had fallen on the muddy path, it would have created a scene.

"Kyaa isliye aapko transfer karwa ke laaye they? Aap kudey mein pade they (was it for this moment that I had got you transferred here? You were in a garbage dump).

Aur itni jaldi nazrey badaltey ho (so quickly you are changing colours)," Khan's outburst continued as the official stood infront of him, silent.

He went on to question the officer's loyalties by asking him, "Yeh bhi Modiji ney kaha tha aisey laana hai (Did PM Narendra Modi want that I should be brought here in this manner)."

Thoughout the poll campaign, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had boasted of roads, highways and expressways in the state, but Khan was candid in his admission that it was a matter of shame for him that roads in his constituency were in such bad shape.

A nine-time MLA, Khan, won from his traditional Rampur seat defeating Shiv Bahadur Saxena (BJP) by 46,842 votes.

Tags: azam khan, samajwadi party, rampur sadar abhay kumar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham