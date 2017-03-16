The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

India, All India

BJP keeps suspense alive, to name UP CM on Saturday

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 7:26 pm IST

Top contenders for the CM post in the politically crucial state are Rajnath Singh, Manoj Sinha and UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalise the name of its Chief Ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, after winning an astonishing 312 of its 403 seats in the Assembly polls.

Though speculation is rife that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would get the post, top leaders of the BJP seem unsure about the prospect of sending Rajnath to UP, according to a report in NDTV.

With eyes on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are reportedly working towards finalising the nominee for the post of Uttar Pradesh.

As of now, top contenders for the CM post in the politically crucial state are Central Minister for Telecom Manoj Sinha and UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

However, Maurya could be the party’s pick for the post as he comes from a Most Backward Class category, unlike Manoj who belongs to general category. This is because the BJP is purportedly trying to appease Dalit and Backward Class voters.

Moreover, Maurya is close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been a member.

The BJP is also consulting the RSS on the key decision.

The BJP is however worried that Maurya has a number of cases against him and that it could be targeted by political rivals if it appoints him CM.

Of the five states that went to polls this year, BJP has already formed governments in Goa and Manipur, where its rival Congress had won majority of seats. However, the party has not been able to decide the CM candidate for UP, where they won a record 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly, excluding 13 seats won by allies. The results of the Assembly polls were declared on March 11.

Tags: bjp, up election results, rajnath singh, keshav prasad maurya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham