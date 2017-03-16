The Asian Age | News

7,059 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails

Published : Mar 16, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Articles seized from the arrested include fake passports and currency, narcotic drugs, boats, GPS, stimulating tablets etc.

Representational image (Photo: File)
New Delhi: As many as 7,059 Indian nationals are lodged in foreign jails, the Lok Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said due to the strict provisions of privacy laws, the US, Canada, Australia and many countries in Europe do not share information about Indian nationals in their prisons.

"However, as per information available, 7,059 Indian nationals are lodged in foreign jails.... Various articles seized from them include VOIP set along with SIM cards, fake passports, narcotic drugs, fake currency, boats, GPS, stimulating tablets, foreign currency and gold," he said.

Steps taken by Indian missions include requesting local authorities for speedy trials, seeking remission of sentence, providing advice and guidance in legal and other matters, ensuring fair and humane treatment in foreign jails, issuing of emergency certificates and repatriation to India of those who are released, the minister noted.

Singh also added that in some countries, the mission also requests the local government for grant of amnesty to the arrested Indians and if any mercy petition for remission of sentences is received from the family members of the Indian prisoners, the Mission forwards them to the local authorities for consideration.

India has signed Treaties for Transfer of Sentenced Persons with 42 countries, under which Indian prisoners have been brought back from some of these countries.

