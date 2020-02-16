Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 04:33 AM IST

India, All India

JP Nadda calls Giriraj Singh over controversial remarks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:10 am IST

Minister had called Deoband seminary ‘atankwad ki Gangotri’.

BJP working president JP Nadda
 BJP working president JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh, who had labelled Shaheen Bagh as the training ground for suicide bombers and Deoband as “atankvaad ki gangotri”, was summoned by BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday apparently over his controversial remarks.

Often in news for his controversial remarks, the Union minister of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries had earlier this week, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, stoked a controversy when he said that Deoband, a town in the area, which also houses a famous Islamic seminary, is the “Gangotri of terrorism” from where terrorists like Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed came.

“I had once said earlier that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists. All most-wanted terrorists of the world came from Deoband, including Hafiz Saeed or any of the others.

“These people are not against CAA, they are against India. This is a kind of a Khilafat movement,” Mr Singh had said while attacking the anti-CAA protests in Deoband.

After facing flak for his statement, the Union minister said that he stands by his statement. “My statement is correct and if someone has a problem then ask Uttar Pradesh police to list how many people are involved in terror activities,” he told reporters.

Deoband has seen fierce anti-CAA protests by Muslim women over the past months and has faced attack from BJP leaders.

Earlier this month, the Union minister had claimed that Shaheen Bagh, the anti-CAA protest site in the national capital, was a training ground for suicide bombers while referring to a video in which a some children made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer an agitation. A group of suicide bombers are being raised here and conspiracy against the country is being hatched in its capital,” he had claimed.

Tags: giriraj singh, jp nadda

Latest From India

Himanta Biswa Sarma

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ after Giriraj Singh garlands it

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham