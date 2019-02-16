VVIP chopper case: Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel's bail plea

CBI and ED had filed their replies in the court on Tuesday in which they had opposed the bail plea.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Michel had filed bail plea last week following which the Patiala House court issued notices to the CBI and ED to file replies by February 12.

The investigating agencies had filed their replies in the court on Tuesday in which they stated that the plea should be dismissed.

Meanwhile, the court on Tuesday permitted Michel to meet his lawyer Rosemary Patrizi. In line with the rules of Tihar Jail, Patrizi will meet her client as a general visitor and not as a lawyer from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 12 noon, the court said.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.