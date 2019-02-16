Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 AM IST

India, All India

Pulwama terror attack: Pak denies link, vows strong reply

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 2:37 am IST

Pakistan strongly rejected “insinuation” by elements in the Indian government and media circles that have sought to link it to the attack.

Meanwhile, India slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.
  Meanwhile, India slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

Islamabad: Strongly rejecting Indian media and New Delhi’s allegations of the Pakistan’s link to the Pulwama strike, Islamabad on Friday vowed to give a “strong reply” to India at the diplomatic level for levelling allegations without even investigating the attack, officials said Friday.

Pakistan strongly rejected “insinuation” by elements in the Indian government and media circles that have sought to link it to the attack. Asserting that Pakistan has “always condemned acts of violence” anywhere in the world, the foreign office said, “We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations.”

In a tweet, foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, “We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in Valley.”

Meanwhile, India slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil. The Indian foreign secretary has also rejected the statement made by Pakistan, denying any link to the terror strike.

On Friday, Indian government sources in New Delhi said, “The foreign secretary summoned the Pakistan high commissioner to the ministry of external affairs today at 2 pm and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday.”

India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

On Thursday, at least 44 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmir in one the deadliest attacks. The attack saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying some 2,500 members of the paramilitary force. Two buses carrying around 35 people each bore the brunt of the massive blast, heard miles away, around 20 kilometres from the city of Srinagar on the main highway to Jammu.

Tags: pulwama terror attack, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From India

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

CJI blames lawyers for holdup in Rafale cases

The Hindus have right to perform puja, arti, bhog and other rituals at the places of worship in the temple, ashram, dharmshalas situated near the disputed structure. (Photo: File)

5-judge SC bench to hear Ayodhya land return plea

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court: Transparency must in CIC choice

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: File)

Solve issue to stop killings: Separatists

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak backer in UK Parliament had sex with women who sought help

2

Finance ministry to tax Google, Facebook for ads

3

Samsung takes advantage of Huawei’s troubles, bets big on network gear

4

Air India resumes flights to Iraq after 30 years

5

Now get water from ATM machines

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham