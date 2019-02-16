Engage China to declare Masood Azhar a global terrorist: Lt Gen Hooda

'We need to engage China much more on this. There is obstinacy in China to try and defend who we know as a global terrorist,' Hooda said.

Panchkula: Retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda on Saturday stressed the need for India to engage with China to declare Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist".

“We need to engage China much more on this. There is obstinacy in China to try and defend who we know as a global terrorist," he told ANI.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday in an attack orchestrated by JeM.

A day later, the Centre announced the withdrawal of ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status granted to Pakistan.

“Withdrawing MFN status is right but I don’t think it is going to hurt Pakistan. It is clear that the attack has been launched by Jaish-e-Mohammad. The organization is based in Pakistan and it is completely supported by ISI, an intelligence agency of Pakistan,” said Hooda.

He also said that "some action" will be witnessed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the coming weeks.

In the wake of the attack, 48 countries extended support to India.

However, Hooda opined that India cannot be completely dependent on the international community.

“The US has made a strong statement. There are limits to how much the US can pressurise Pakistan particularly at a time they want to exit from Afghanistan. They want Pakistan’s help to bring the Taliban on the negotiating table. We can’t completely depend on the international community,” he said.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14.