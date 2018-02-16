The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

India, All India

UP: After hospital denies ambulance, relatives carry boy’s corpse on bike

ANI
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 8:51 am IST

The hospital authority has denied the claims, saying that family of the boy didn't even complete the formalities and left without informing.

'Doctors asked us to take the body away. We had to carry the body on our shoulders as they did not provide stretcher and later brought it back home on the bike as they hospital authority didn't even provide us,' said a relative of the deceased. (Photo: Representational | File)
 'Doctors asked us to take the body away. We had to carry the body on our shoulders as they did not provide stretcher and later brought it back home on the bike as they hospital authority didn't even provide us,' said a relative of the deceased. (Photo: Representational | File)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Another incident of apathy towards the poor has come to the fore, where relatives of Soorajpal were forced to carry his body on a motorcycle after the government hospital of Sambhal denied an ambulance.

The boy was helping his grandfather in the field when he met with an accident.

The relatives and the villagers rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After this, the hospital authority allegedly asked the relatives of the deceased to immediately take the body away from there.

Also read: Denied ambulance by hospital, father carries minor son's dead body on shoulder

"Doctors asked us to take the body away. We had to carry the body on our shoulders as they did not provide stretcher and later brought it back home on the bike as they hospital authority didn't even provide us," said a relative of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the hospital authority has denied the claims, saying that the family of the boy didn't even complete the formalities and left without informing.

Also read: Denied ambulance, UP man carries home dead baby on cycle

"I was informed that the boy was brought dead to the hospital. The hospital authority was informing the police about the case by the time the relatives of the deceased took away the body with them. If they would have informed us, we would have surely provided them the ambulance," said Dr Amrita Sinha.

Tags: ambulance denied, government hospital, stretcher
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Schumer secretly weds beau Chris Fischer, see pictures

2

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

3

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

4

India’s 1st radio festival to be held in Delhi

5

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham