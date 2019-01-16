Cows made to walk on fire during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru

The age-old ritual is believed to bring good fortune and keep cows and other livestock and crops from harm's way.

Bulls are made to jump across a blazing wall of fire during annual rituals to exorcise evil, on Makar Sankranti festival, at a village near Mysore. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Devotees led decked-up cows over burning hay to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a ritual seeking good fortune and protection from harm.

In Bengaluru, men decorated the cows with garlands and bells and walked them over hay set ablaze.

Makar Sankranti marks the advent of spring and is celebrated by kite-flying and other regional festivities.