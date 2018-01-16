The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

No question of illegality if adults marry consensually, says Govt lawyer

SC on Tuesday, rapped the Centre for failing to prevent attacks on couples, who opted for love marriages, and diktats of 'khap panchayats'.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand said on Tuesday that the Centre was serious about the dignity of the citizens and if adults take their own marital decisions then there was no question of illegality. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: In connection with a plea against the practice of honour killing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand said on Tuesday that the Centre was serious about the dignity of the citizens and if adults take their own marital decisions then there was no question of illegality.

"Today, the matter came up because the amicus curiae (senior counsel Raju Ramachandran) had to give some suggestions regarding what is to be done in this illegal practice (honour killing). The court gave the Centre two weeks to respond on what should be done. The government has already come out with the 2015 Bill which has been introduced in the Lok Sabha and in which states' responses are still awaited," Anand, who is representing Centre in this case, said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition seeking ways to prevent honour crimes, rapped the Centre for failing to prevent attacks on couples, who opt for love marriages, and diktats of 'khap panchayats'.

Also read: Illegal to attack inter-caste marriages: SC slams khap panchayat

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, said, "If the centre does not act towards banning khap panchayats, then the court will step in."

The apex court also observed that “no khap panchayat or society can question if an adult man and woman opt for inter-caste marriage.”

