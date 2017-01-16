Paris backs Delhi on Azhar tag as ‘global terrorist’

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was on a four-day visit to India, also sent out a message to China without naming it.

New Delhi: Days after China blocked India’s proposal in the UN to designate Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, France, a key member of the world body, supported New Delhi, saying there are “very strong arguments in favour” of such a move against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief.

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was on a four-day visit to India, also sent out a message to China without naming it. “The international community’s determination to combat terrorism must be the same everywhere, regardless of the threat,” he said.

Pointing out that JeM “is already included in the (Sanctions) Committee’s list of terrorist organisations”, he said: “Therefore, there are very strong arguments in favour of listing its chief, as India has requested”. Mr Ayrault said France not only supported but also co-sponsored the Indian request at the UN Security Council.

India had submitted in February last year a proposal to the 15-member 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UNSC to blacklist Azhar for Pathankot attack. Since then, China had twice imposed “technical hold” on the Indian proposal and finally on December 30 blocked it.

“We regret that, despite our joint efforts and wide support from the Committee, unanimity could not be reached,” said Mr Ayrault.