The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 16, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

India, All India

Paris backs Delhi on Azhar tag as ‘global terrorist’

PTI | AJAY KAUL
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 2:42 am IST

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was on a four-day visit to India, also sent out a message to China without naming it.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Days after China blocked India’s proposal in the UN to designate Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, France, a key member of the world body, supported New Delhi, saying there are “very strong arguments in favour” of such a move against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief.

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was on a four-day visit to India, also sent out a message to China without naming it. “The international community’s determination to combat terrorism must be the same everywhere, regardless of the threat,” he said.

Pointing out that JeM “is already included in the (Sanctions) Committee’s list of terrorist organisations”, he said: “Therefore, there are very strong arguments in favour of listing its chief, as India has requested”. Mr Ayrault said France not only supported but also co-sponsored the Indian request at the UN Security Council.

India had submitted in February last year a proposal to the 15-member 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UNSC to blacklist Azhar for Pathankot attack. Since then, China had twice imposed “technical hold” on the Indian proposal and finally on December 30 blocked it.

“We regret that, despite our joint efforts and wide support from the Committee, unanimity could not be reached,” said Mr Ayrault.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammad, masood azhar

MOST POPULAR

1

That one time Rishi Kapoor went on a date with Dawood Ibrahim

2

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

3

Delhi: School rejects applications’ of parents with more than two kids

4

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

5

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham