The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:06 AM IST

India, All India

Centre strives to end Manipur blockade

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 1:40 am IST

The Centre is keen to have NH-2, which is the main lifeline of landlocked Manipur, re-opened at the earliest.

Security forces had managed to successfully reopen a second highway, the NH-37, ahead of Assembly polls in Mani-pur on March 4 and 8. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 Security forces had managed to successfully reopen a second highway, the NH-37, ahead of Assembly polls in Mani-pur on March 4 and 8. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh, along with senior Cabinet colleagues, including finance minister Arun Jaitley and defence minister Manohar Parrikar, reviewed the security situation in Manipur on Sunday as the state has been witnessing an economic blockade for the last 75 days.

Top security officials, including Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, also attended the hour-long meeting, in which various possibilities were discussed on how the blockade of NH-2 can be removed as it has crippled the Northeastern state.  

The Centre is keen to have NH-2, which is the main lifeline of landlocked Manipur, re-opened at the earliest. Security forces had managed to successfully reopen a second highway, the NH-37, ahead of Assembly polls in Mani-pur on March 4 and 8. The Union home ministry has already rushed 20,000 para-military personnel to Manipur, which has witnessed large-scale violence following the economic blockade imposed by the Union Naga Council since November 1 on NH-2, which connects Imphal and Dimapur.

Earlier, in a terse meeting, the Union home ministry had asked the state government to take responsibility for the “humanitarian crisis’’ arising out of the economic blockade by the UNC, saying that they must ensure it ends and that no one would be allowed to take political advantage of the situation. The Union home minister had already written twice to chief minister O. Ibobi Singh, asking him to ensure the reopening of the highway, but the letter did not yield any result.

The Centre had also sent minister of state for home, Kiren Rijiju, too to visit Manipur to explore possibility as to how the crucial highway can be re-opened. Following his visit, Mr Rijiju had said it was completely unacceptable to have such blockades in which thousands of people were suffering and both the Central and Manipur governments will work together to end it.

“The state government has not been able to end the blockade. It must end as soon as possible as law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Nobody will be allowed to take political advantage out of a humanitarian crisis where common people are suffering,’’ Mr Rijiju had said.

Tags: rajnath singh, arun jaitley, manohar parrikar, bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

That one time Rishi Kapoor went on a date with Dawood Ibrahim

2

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

3

Delhi: School rejects applications’ of parents with more than two kids

4

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

5

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham