The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi sticks to his guns over Rafale jet deal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 7:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 7:46 am IST

Both government and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group have rejected Gandhi's allegations of any wrongdoing.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained that there was massive corruption in contract and wondered why CAG report 'cited by SC' on it had not been shared with PAC of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained that there was massive corruption in contract and wondered why CAG report 'cited by SC' on it had not been shared with PAC of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Despite the ruling BJP-led NDA government feeling vindicated by Supreme Court’s verdict on the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday stuck to his point that there was massive corruption in the contract and wondered why the CAG report “cited by the Supreme Court” on it had not yet been shared with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

Mr Gandhi also reiterated the Congress' demand for a Joint Parl-iamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal and claimed that if it was conducted, names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani will come to the fore.

Both government and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group have rejected Gandhi's allegations of any wrongdoing.

Mr Gandhi said the SC in its verdict cited that a report  by the CAG on the Rafale deal was submitted to the PAC but asserted that no such report was given to the House panel headed by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Mr Kharge, who was also present at the briefing, said PAC has not received any such report.

"Where has that report gone? Is it with some other PAC that PM Modi has set up," he asked in a dig at the government.

He also accused the Modi government of destroying "all institutions" and asserted that corruption to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore has taken place in the Rafale deal under its watch.

Tags: rafale deal, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

2

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

3

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

4

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

5

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham