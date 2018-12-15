Rahul Gandhi sticks to his guns over Rafale jet deal

Both government and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group have rejected Gandhi's allegations of any wrongdoing.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained that there was massive corruption in contract and wondered why CAG report 'cited by SC' on it had not been shared with PAC of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Despite the ruling BJP-led NDA government feeling vindicated by Supreme Court’s verdict on the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday stuck to his point that there was massive corruption in the contract and wondered why the CAG report “cited by the Supreme Court” on it had not yet been shared with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

Mr Gandhi also reiterated the Congress' demand for a Joint Parl-iamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal and claimed that if it was conducted, names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani will come to the fore.

Mr Gandhi said the SC in its verdict cited that a report by the CAG on the Rafale deal was submitted to the PAC but asserted that no such report was given to the House panel headed by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Mr Kharge, who was also present at the briefing, said PAC has not received any such report.

"Where has that report gone? Is it with some other PAC that PM Modi has set up," he asked in a dig at the government.

He also accused the Modi government of destroying "all institutions" and asserted that corruption to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore has taken place in the Rafale deal under its watch.