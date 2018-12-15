The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:00 PM IST

India, All India

New Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 187 'crorepati' MLAs

ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 5:57 pm IST

41 per cent of the total 230-members legislative assembly have criminal cases against them.

BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)
 BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)

New Delhi: An analysis conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that in the newly-elected 230-member legislative assembly, a total of 187 MLAs are multi-millionaires or 'crorepatis', while 41 per cent of the total number have criminal cases against them.

A party-wise analysis of the state assembly has revealed that 91 (84 per cent) out of 109 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 90 (79 per cent) out of 114 MLAs from Congress, 1 (50 per cent) out of 2 MLAs from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 1 MLA from Samajwadi Party (SP) and 4 independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Madhya Pradesh 2018 assembly elections is Rs 10.17 crore, compared to Rs 5.24 crore in 2013. Moreover, the average assets per MLA for 114 Congress MLAs analysed is Rs 9.41 crore, while 109 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 11.16 crore, and 4 Independent MLAs have average assets worth Rs 9.24 crore.

On one hand, BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets, and on other hand, a BJP MLA from Pandhana constituency, Ram Dangore, ranks the lowest on the list with total assets worth Rs 50,749.   

The analysis has also highlighted names of 16 MLAs who have declared their total assets worth more than Rs 1 crore but have not filed income tax returns for the same.

The 230-member Assembly comprises 94 (41 per cent) MLAs who have declared criminal cases against themselves, compared to 73 (32 per cent) MLAs in 2013.

47 (20 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, and crime against women, the analysis noted.

Moreover, 6 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307), while one Congress MLA, Sukhdev Panse from Multai constituency, has declared case related to murder (IPC Section 302).

3 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A)

A party-wise analysis has revealed that 56 (49 per cent) out of 114 MLAs from Congress, 34 (31 per cent) out of 109 MLAs from BJP, 2 from BSP, 1 from SP and 1 out of 4 independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Furthermore, 28 (25 per cent) out of 114 MLAs from Congress, 15 (14 per cent) out of 109 MLAs from BJP, 2 from BSP, 1 from SP and 1 out of 4 independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The analysis also revealed that in the 230-member Assembly, 67 per cent or 155 MLAs have a graduate degree while 64 or 28 per cent are 5th-12th pass.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase on November 28, while results were declared on December 11.

With 114 Congress candidates elected to power, the party fell two seats short of a total majority. However, they later roped in support from the elected legislators of the BSP (2), SP (1) and four independent candidates.

On Thursday, the Congress announced Kamal Nath as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. His swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 17.

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham