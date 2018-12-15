AgustaWestland chopper case: Christian Michel’s CBI custody extended again

Michel's counsel Rosemary Patrizi told the court that she has documents regarding the case that she wanted to submit.

Christian Michel was extradited to India from Dubai on December 4. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of Christian Michel, alleged middleman charge-sheeted and arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, by four more days.

The CBI had sought for 5 days extension from the court.

The 57-year-old British national was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

During the hearing, Michel's counsel Rosemary Patrizi said she had represented him for almost five years in trials held across Italy and Switzerland.

Patrizi also said that she has some more documents regarding the case that she wanted to submit in the court.

The Patiala House Court then allowed Patrizi to speak to Michel for 10 minutes, in spite of the CBI questioning her credentials. It, however, refused to let Patrizi visit him in CBI custody.

Lawyer Aljo K Joseph is representing Michel in the case.

Last week, the central investigating had cited "non-cooperation" on the accused's part and sought nine-day custody. The court, however, had allowed only five.

Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, being investigated by the ED and the CBI over charges of organising bribes for Indian politicians and bureaucrats to push for the AgustaWestland deal, involving 12 luxury choppers, when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

He was extradited to India from Dubai on December 4. The extradition request was made by India in March 2017.

The court will hear Michel's bail plea on December 19.