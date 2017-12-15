The Asian Age | News

Offenders set minor girl ablaze in UP on reporting repeated molestation

The victim was taken to a mini PGI hospital in Saifai for treatment and now she is said to be out of danger, say police.

According to police, the accused, who were the neighbours of the victim, allegedly use to feed some intoxicating material to the parent of the victim and harass her thereafter. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): A minor girl was set ablaze by three men, who earlier allegedly had molested her in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The accused, who were the neighbours of the victim, allegedly use to feed some intoxicating material to the parent of the victim and harass her thereafter.

As per the police, the accused had been molesting the victim for quite a long time and when she reported about the incident, they broke into her house and set her ablaze.

"She filed a report about harassment few days back and we were looking for the accused when this incident took place. A case has been registered and we are making efforts to apprehend them soon," the police said.

The victim was taken to a mini PGI hospital in Saifai for treatment and now she is said to be out of danger.

