No extension of odd-even scheme, will take final call on Monday: Kejriwal

THE ASIAN AGE.
'We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience,' Kejriwal said at press conference here.

On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a sore throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said odd-even scheme will not be extended and a final call on the scheme would be taken on Monday.

"We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," Kejriwal said at a press conference here on Friday.

"Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd even scheme will be taken on Monday." The road-rationing scheme, rolled out on November 4, ends on Friday. On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a sore throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.

On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation.

