Winter Session set to begin on December 11, to end January 8

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday night recommended convening of the Winter Session from December 11 to January 8, official sources said Wednesday. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel confirmed the session would held from December 11 to January 8, and added it would have 20 working days. “We seek the support and cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the session,” he said.

This will be the last full-fledged Parli-ament session of the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls. The results of the Assembly elections, where both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes, is set to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings. The results of the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram polls will be out December 11. The government will push for passage of the triple talaq bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence. The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance passed as bills in this session. The Winter Session usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it begins in December. The session was delayed this year due to the Assembly elections in five states.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is hoping to corner the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal. It is planning to raise the issue, among others, in the Winter Session. The united Opposition will meet in the coming days and decide on the future course of action under the slogan “Save Democracy and Save Nation”.