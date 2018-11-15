The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

Winter Session set to begin on December 11, to end January 8

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 2:42 am IST

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is hoping to corner the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel confirmed the session would held from December 11 to January 8, and added it would have 20 working days.
 Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel confirmed the session would held from December 11 to January 8, and added it would have 20 working days.

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday night recommended convening of the Winter Session from December 11 to January 8, official sources said Wednesday. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel confirmed the session would held from December 11 to January 8, and added it would have 20 working days. “We seek the support and cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the session,” he said.

This will be the last full-fledged Parli-ament session of the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls. The results of the Assembly elections, where both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes, is set to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings. The results of the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram polls will be out December 11. The government will push for passage of the triple talaq bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence. The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance passed as bills in this session. The Winter Session usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it begins in December. The session was delayed this year due to the Assembly elections in five states.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is hoping to corner the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal. It is planning to raise the issue, among others, in the Winter Session. The united Opposition will meet in the coming days and decide on the future course of action under the slogan “Save Democracy and Save Nation”.

Tags: winter session, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

4

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

5

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham