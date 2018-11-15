The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018

India, All India

Must rededicate ourselves to democracy, freedom: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 6:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 6:44 am IST



Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Jawaharlal Nehru’s 129th birth anniversary, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the best w-ay to honour the country's first prime minister was by rededicating o-urselves to freedo-m, democracy, secularism and socialism.

Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He remained in office until his death in 1964.

“On the birth anniversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the best way for us to honour him, is by rededicating ourselves to Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Socialism. These were the core values he believed in and fought for. These are the core values that bind our nation together,” Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Tags: jawaharlal nehru, rahul gandhi

