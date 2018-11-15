The Asian Age | News

If changing names can return glory, then rename all Indians as Ram: Hardik Patel

ANI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 4:41 pm IST

'The country is reeling under unemployment and farmers' issues but the Centre is busy with renaming cities and erecting idols,' he added.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel took a dig at the renaming spree of cities and said if merely changing names can bring back India's glory then 125 crore Indians should be renamed as Lord Ram. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel took a dig at the renaming spree of cities and said if merely changing names can bring back India's glory then 125 crore Indians should be renamed as Lord Ram. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sambhal: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government for the name changing spree of cities, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday said if merely changing names can bring back India's glory then 125 crore Indians should be renamed as Lord Ram.

"In this country, if changing the names of cities could restore its glory, then I think all 125 crore Indians should be renamed as Lord Ram. The country is reeling under unemployment and farmers' issues but the Centre is busy with renaming cities and erecting idols," he stated.

The statement from Patel came just a few days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayag Raj.

A few weeks back, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande had also reiterated the party's demand to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and to rename Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

"The demand for the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad into Sambaji Nagar and Dharashiv is not new to Shiv Sena. It has been our long-standing demand," Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI.

Tags: hardik patel, renaming cities
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal

