The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:22 AM IST

India, All India

Here's how Smriti Irani describes 'long' wait for DeepVeer wedding pics

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 9:22 am IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's scenic Lake Como on Wednesday.

Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: After months of will they, won't they, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in South Indian style at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's scenic Lake Como on Wednesday morning.  

The couple who were in a relationship for over six years have taken the no-photo policy a bit too seriously at their destination wedding. No photos of the newly-weds have been shared on social media yet. The couple kept things fiercely private leaving the celebrity media breathlessly waiting for scraps of information.

Fans of Deepika and Ranveer on Twitter were equally excited and have set tags such as 'DeepikaWedsRanveer' and 'DeepVeerKiShaadi' and 'DeepVeerWedding' which were trending. At the same time, Union Minister Smriti Irani has aptly described how the wait for the first pictures of the couple seem a never-ending one.

Smriti Irani posted a photo of a skeleton to say this: "When you have waited for Deep-Veer wedding pics for too longgggg."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg 🤦‍♀️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

 

The paparazzi was stationed at a safe distance, managing only grainy images and videos of the ceremony. Though there was no official confirmation from the couple, hazy pictures and distant videos showed people lined up in a terrace done up with white flowers.

There was also a glimpse of the couple dressed in shades of white with reports suggesting that day one was about Konkani wedding rituals while day two would be a Sindhi ceremony. While Deepika is a Konkani, Ranveer belongs to a Mumbai-based Sindhi family. But that was it. There were barely any other details.

 

Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

 

The couple declared the dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.

The day also marks the fifth anniversary of the release of their first film together -- 'Ram Leela' -- on whose sets their love story is said to have taken off. Unlike Bollywood's two earlier weddings - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja in Mumbai and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in Italy -- this couple gave the media no space to broadcast their love story 'IRL', 'in real time'.

According to reports, only 40 people, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, have been invited for the wedding. With no guests allowed to post any photographs without the couple approving it, the media was left grasping at straws to feed a fandom thirsting for fly-on-the-wall accounts -- and, in the absence of that, any titbit of information.

 

Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo: AP)Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo: AP)

 

During the engagement ceremony, which also reportedly took place on Tuesday, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made her emotional, according to one website.

There was a small dinner followed by a dance session, which had the father of the groom, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, shaking a leg.

Reports also said the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship only recently, will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.

Tags: deepika padukone, ranveer singh, deepika ranveer wedding, smriti irani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

4

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

5

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham