The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

India, All India

Is L-G not 'disrupting' AAP govt: CM accuses Anil Baijal of encouraging officials to hide files

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 6:36 pm IST

In recent past, the deputy chief minister had also claimed that officers are not showing files to him on the directions of the L-G.

Kejriwal's comments come a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Baijal seeking action against officials of education department who he alleged were sending files on teachers training to the L-G office without consulting him. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kejriwal's comments come a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Baijal seeking action against officials of education department who he alleged were sending files on teachers training to the L-G office without consulting him. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused Lt Governor Anil Baijal of encouraging officers to hide files from his Cabinet colleagues and wondered if the L-G was not "disrupting" the elected AAP government.

The comments come a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Baijal seeking action against officials of education department who he alleged were sending
files on teachers training to the L-G office without consulting him.

"Isn't LG disrupting an elected govt by encouraging officers not to show files to ministers? Why are files related to teachers being hidden from education minister? How does an education minister run schools like this?," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a response to Sisodia's letter, Baijal had written to him seeking to know who has given this impression to the deputy chief minister that his office has given instructions
not to show any file concerning teachers to the minister-in-charge.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, was irked by the move of Directorate of Education (DoE) officials and Chief Secretary of sending the file to L-G Office with a detailed plan of a visit of principals and teachers to Finland for training.

The minister had alleged that the officers have been "killing democracy" on the "directions" of the L-G office by not consulting him before sending the file.

In recent past, the deputy chief minister had also claimed that officers are not showing files to him on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor. 

Tags: arvind kejriwal, lt governor anil baijal, aap government, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham