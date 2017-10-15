The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, All India

Video: 'Drunk' man slips, washes away in flooded drain in Hyderabad

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 3:04 pm IST

Video showed the man holding on to an elevated manhole cover in the drain and then trying to hold onto the cable thrown by some onlookers.

According to eye witnesses, the man was drunk, and he either slipped into swirling water or jumped into it. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
 According to eye witnesses, the man was drunk, and he either slipped into swirling water or jumped into it. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Hyderabad: An unidentified man,apparently in his 30s, was washed away in a nullah (drain) in Jeedimetla area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. According to eye witnesses, the man was drunk, and he either slipped into swirling water or jumped into it.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and was also aired by some news channels.

It showed the man holding on to an elevated manhole cover in the drain and then trying to hold onto the cable thrown to him by some onlookers who tried to help him.

However he was washed away due to the strong current of drain water, said a local resident.

"Search is going on along the entire length of the drain. We are also checking at the first culvert downstream by removing garbage," said a police official from Jeedimetla police station. 

Tags: drain, social media, drain water, man washes away in drain
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

2

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

3

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

4

Octopus skin inspires programmable camouflaging material

5

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ousted by Academy

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham