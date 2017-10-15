Video: 'Drunk' man slips, washes away in flooded drain in Hyderabad

Video showed the man holding on to an elevated manhole cover in the drain and then trying to hold onto the cable thrown by some onlookers.

According to eye witnesses, the man was drunk, and he either slipped into swirling water or jumped into it. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Hyderabad: An unidentified man,apparently in his 30s, was washed away in a nullah (drain) in Jeedimetla area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. According to eye witnesses, the man was drunk, and he either slipped into swirling water or jumped into it.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and was also aired by some news channels.

It showed the man holding on to an elevated manhole cover in the drain and then trying to hold onto the cable thrown to him by some onlookers who tried to help him.

However he was washed away due to the strong current of drain water, said a local resident.

"Search is going on along the entire length of the drain. We are also checking at the first culvert downstream by removing garbage," said a police official from Jeedimetla police station.