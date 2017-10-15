The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Smriti Irani slams CPM in Kerala for crushing democracy

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 2:39 am IST

Smriti Irani said that the padyatra led by BJP’s state president Kummanom Rajasekharan was to protect the values of democracy.

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)

Cheaganoor: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday slammed the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, saying democracy was being “crushed” under its rule in the state.

Addressing the ongoing ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’ to “expose” the alleged “red terror” under the Left rule, she said the Communist party does not believe in democracy.

She alleged that 286 RSS-BJP workers have been killed under the CPI(M) rule, among whom 84 were from Kannur district, the home town of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ms Smriti Irani, the minister for information and broadcasting and textiles, also charged that the Communists have a history of helping “anti-nationals”.

During the India-China war of 1962, the Communists had sided with China, Ms Irani alleged.

Ms Smriti Irani said that the padyatra led by BJP’s state president Kummanom Raja-sekharan was to protect the values of democracy.

Ms Irani also said that Bharatiya Janata Party cadres stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with the families of victims of CPI-M attacks.

“We will ensure justice to those killed in the CPI(M) violence,” Ms Irani said.

Union minister of state for Human Resources Development Satyapal Singh, while addressing a padayatra meeting at Cherthala in neighbouring Mr Alappuzha, said that people across the world have rejected Communism.

“West Bengal has given up the CPI(M) and they are going to be defeated in Tripura also,” Mr Alappuzha said.

Mr Satyapal Singh said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was focusing on the development of the country.

The ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’, launched by BJP president Amit Shah in Payyanoor in Kannur on October three, would end at Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in the state capital Thir-uvanthapuram on culmination of the 15-day programme.

Tags: smriti irani, pinarayi vijayan, jan raksha yatra
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

2

Samsung develops X-Ray detector material with low radiation exposure

3

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

4

Vaginal facial could leave you with gonorrhea, HIV

5

Tumhari Sulu trailer: There's nothing Vidya Balan can't do

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham