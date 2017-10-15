26 people sick after eating IRCTC food on Goa to Mumbai Tejas Express

The train was stopped at the Chiplun station and all 26 people were admitted to the city's Life Care hospital.

Mumbai: At least 26 people aboard the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa were on Sunday taken ill after consuming food served by the Railways' catering wing, IRCTC, the Konkan Railways said.

The passengers were headed towards Mumbai.

Their condition is not serious, he said.

The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.