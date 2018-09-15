The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

India, All India

Vote bank politics to continue if TRS comes back to power: Amit Shah slams KCR

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 7:10 pm IST

Shah said TRS which supported 'one nation, one poll' initially, has gone ahead to disrupt it and dissolve assembly.

BJP President Amit Shah speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 BJP President Amit Shah speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Kick-starting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign in Telangana, party national president Amit Shah Saturday launched a scathing attack on K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing the chief minister of indulging in politics of appeasement.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital, Amit Shah accused KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of "working at the behest of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Left parties". He said that if TRS comes to power yet again, it will continue to play vote bank politics.

"Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12 per cent reservation for minority? They know that our Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. If the same government comes back to power, vote bank politics will continue in the state," the BJP chief said.

Amit Shah further questioned K Chandrasekhar Rao on his stand of 'one nation, one poll' and said that the party, which supported the plan initially, has gone ahead to disrupt it and dissolve the Assembly.

"K Chandrasekhar Rao had supported ‘one nation, one poll’ but today his party has changed its stand and has forced a small state to bear the expense of two polls (Assembly and Lok Sabha). I want to ask Telangana CM, why have you put such an expense on the people of Telangana?" Amit Shah said, adding "Rao did not live up to the tall promises."   

Intensifying his attack on KCR, the BJP president claimed the Telangana government has failed at every front, be it law and order or development.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 6 dissolved the state Assembly to pave way for early elections. The BJP had five members in the dissolved 119-member Assembly.

The BJP president further said that the BJP will fight elections on all seats in Telangana and emerge as a strong and decisive force in the state.

Amit Shah who arrived in Telangana for a day-long visit on Saturday, also urged the people of Telangana to vote for the BJP this time. He is scheduled to give directions to the state BJP leaders on poll strategy and election manifesto.

Tags: amit shah, k chandrasekhar rao, telanagana assembly election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

