UP woman gang-raped after husband gives her triple talaq for playing loud music

ANI
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 2:14 pm IST

The victim's family also alleged that she was forced to perform 'halala' and was gang-raped.

A woman filed a complaint with the Moradabad police that she was gang-raped after her husband gave her triple talaq. (Representational Image | PTI)
Moradabad: In Uttar Pradesh, a woman filed a complaint with the Moradabad police that she was gang-raped after her husband gave her triple talaq.

She also alleged that she was asked to perform halala, a practice in which a woman divorcee marries someone else, consummates the marriage and then gets a divorce. This makes her lawful to the former husband.

"We have got the information. The woman said that she was given talaq, however, her in-laws denied. Investigation is underway. The truth will be out after the investigation. A case has been registered," a police official said.

The woman's father said that her daughter was given triple talaq after she mistakenly increased the volume of the music system which angered her husband. The victim's family also alleged that she was forced to perform 'halala' and was gang-raped.

Tags: moradabad, uttar pradesh, triple talaq, gangrape
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad

