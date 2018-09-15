European Union seeks strategic connection with India

Ruchi Ghanashyam said that the EU and India are like-minded partners with convergence of views on democracy, international order, and human rights.

President of the European council, Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of European Commission, during the 14th EU-India Summit in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N Jha)

New Delhi: The European Union plans to adopt a “new strategy” for relations with India and will publish a policy on connecting Europe and Asia, said the EU’s envoy in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ambassador of the European Union to India Tomasz Kozlowski said that at the last EU-India Summit in October 2017, the leaders had agreed that both sides share a desire to work closely together, and with all relevant players, to support a rules-based international order that upholds international norms, global peace and stability.

The EU plans to adopt a “new strategy” for relations with India, will publish a strategy on connecting Europe and Asia, and will host the summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Brussels in October, he said, without giving details of the strategy.

“We don’t deny that there are fundamental challenges to the international system and we know that we all have to make adaptations to the ways we do things in politics and diplomacy,” Mr Kozlowski said at a symposium titled ‘EU and India — partners for stability in a new international environment’.

“But we are resolved to rise to the challenge, to preserve with persistence the existing global rules, mechanisms and institutions. With modifications, where and when needed, adopting them with the goal of our common interest,” Mr Kozlowski added.

In her address at the event, Secretary West, Ministry of External Affairs, Ruchi Ghanashyam said that the EU and India are like-minded partners with convergence of views on democracy, international order, and human rights. She emphasised that India’s cooperation with the EU currently spans 30 dialogue mechanisms.

There is “no sector of the economy and no aspect of society which has not been enriched by this exchange,” said Mrs Ghanashyam. The EU and India, being natural partners, share the same values and an unwavering commitment towards multi-lateralism, she said.